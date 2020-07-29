Fayerweather Charles Purchases 400 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Fayerweather Charles lifted its position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,015 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Paypal accounts for approximately 2.1% of Fayerweather Charles’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Fayerweather Charles’ holdings in Paypal were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Paypal by 197.9% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 339,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,737,000 after acquiring an additional 225,600 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paypal by 246.6% in the fourth quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 5,220 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 3,714 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paypal in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paypal in the fourth quarter valued at about $327,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paypal in the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Paypal alerts:

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $7.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $183.40. The stock had a trading volume of 463,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,635,131. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $170.52 and a 200 day moving average of $131.94. The stock has a market cap of $213.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.19. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $82.07 and a 52-week high of $183.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total value of $3,603,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 569,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,108,272.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $10,562,250. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PYPL. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Paypal in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Paypal from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Paypal from $131.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Paypal from $147.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Paypal from $153.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.26.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

See Also: How to invest in a bear market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.