Fayerweather Charles Takes Position in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Fayerweather Charles bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,000. Raytheon Technologies comprises about 1.7% of Fayerweather Charles’ holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,773,000. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,709,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,841,000. Old Port Advisors purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.63. 378,858 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,682,379. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $93.47. The company has a market cap of $51.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.17.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.30. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Vertical Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Argus lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.47.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

