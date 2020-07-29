First Quadrant L P CA Acquires 13,661 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

First Quadrant L P CA increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,661 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $3,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.8% in the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 4,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.7% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 7,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 1,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 12,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.03, for a total transaction of $95,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total transaction of $70,602.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,486 shares of company stock worth $10,632,325 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ICE shares. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.85.

Intercontinental Exchange stock traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.51. The stock had a trading volume of 84,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,480,328. The company has a market capitalization of $51.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.49. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a one year low of $63.51 and a one year high of $101.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.65% and a return on equity of 13.85%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

Featured Article: Why is total return important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.