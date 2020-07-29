First Quadrant L P CA Boosts Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

First Quadrant L P CA raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 8,216.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,119 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $2,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSCO. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Nomura Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Tractor Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.31.

In other news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 14,706 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.29, for a total value of $1,768,984.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,508,979.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 12,500 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.01, for a total transaction of $1,350,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,431 shares in the company, valued at $5,987,102.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 244,401 shares of company stock valued at $26,010,095 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO traded up $3.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $146.11. 51,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,192,549. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $63.89 and a 12-month high of $154.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.16.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 45.25%. The company’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

