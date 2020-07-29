First Quadrant L P CA Buys 13,269 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

First Quadrant L P CA boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 49.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,130 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 13,269 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up about 0.7% of First Quadrant L P CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 6.0% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,876 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 81.9% during the second quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,135 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth $26,000. Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 10.4% during the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 20,334 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 82.9% in the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,765 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after buying an additional 8,050 shares in the last quarter. 74.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LOW stock traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $149.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,459,986. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $136.26 and its 200-day moving average is $115.71. The company has a market cap of $112.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $149.78.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.45. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 220.44%. The business had revenue of $19.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $136.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Nomura Securities boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.86.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

