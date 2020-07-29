First Quadrant L P CA Buys 20,065 Shares of National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI)

First Quadrant L P CA boosted its stake in National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,027 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,065 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA owned approximately 0.07% of National Instruments worth $3,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in National Instruments by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in National Instruments by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in National Instruments by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 62,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in National Instruments by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 156,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,071,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in National Instruments by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.03% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ NATI traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.19. 9,335 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,157. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.03. National Instruments Corp has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $47.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.77.
Several analysts have weighed in on NATI shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on National Instruments from $30.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on National Instruments from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of National Instruments in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on National Instruments in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.
National Instruments Company Profile
National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.
