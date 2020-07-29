First Quadrant L P CA Buys 20,065 Shares of National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI)

First Quadrant L P CA boosted its stake in National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,027 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,065 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA owned approximately 0.07% of National Instruments worth $3,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in National Instruments by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in National Instruments by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in National Instruments by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 62,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in National Instruments by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 156,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,071,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in National Instruments by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NATI traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.19. 9,335 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,157. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.03. National Instruments Corp has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $47.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.77.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.84. National Instruments had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 20.09%. The business had revenue of $309.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. National Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that National Instruments Corp will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on NATI shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on National Instruments from $30.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on National Instruments from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of National Instruments in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on National Instruments in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

