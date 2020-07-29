First Quadrant L P CA Cuts Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

First Quadrant L P CA reduced its holdings in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 39,484 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA owned 0.06% of Robert Half International worth $3,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Robert Half International in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Robert Half International by 607.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the first quarter valued at $37,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Shares of RHI stock traded up $0.70 on Wednesday, hitting $51.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,917. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.59. Robert Half International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.38 and a fifty-two week high of $63.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.74.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RHI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CL King decreased their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. TheStreet upgraded Robert Half International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Robert Half International in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Robert Half International from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.44.

Robert Half International Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Featured Story: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.