First Quadrant L P CA Cuts Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

First Quadrant L P CA reduced its holdings in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 39,484 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA owned 0.06% of Robert Half International worth $3,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Robert Half International in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Robert Half International by 607.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the first quarter valued at $37,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of RHI stock traded up $0.70 on Wednesday, hitting $51.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,917. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.59. Robert Half International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.38 and a fifty-two week high of $63.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.74.
RHI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CL King decreased their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. TheStreet upgraded Robert Half International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Robert Half International in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Robert Half International from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.44.
Robert Half International Profile
Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.
