First Quadrant L P CA Cuts Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

First Quadrant L P CA reduced its position in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 10,737 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Biogen were worth $3,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Biogen by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,043,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,075,698,000 after buying an additional 384,396 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Biogen by 5.1% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,965,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,051,320,000 after purchasing an additional 776,508 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Biogen by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,262,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,614,008,000 after purchasing an additional 30,055 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Biogen by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,372,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,065,558,000 after purchasing an additional 69,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $716,195,000. 87.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB traded down $4.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $275.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,063. Biogen Inc has a 1-year low of $215.77 and a 1-year high of $374.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $274.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $298.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market cap of $43.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.54.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $10.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.03 by $2.23. Biogen had a net margin of 40.91% and a return on equity of 50.10%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Biogen Inc will post 35.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BIIB. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $316.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Biogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $360.00 to $297.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Biogen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $370.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.79.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

