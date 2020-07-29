First Quadrant L P CA Grows Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

First Quadrant L P CA grew its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,134 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 1,352.7% during the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,817 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 30,558 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 19,699 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 6,904 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 9,688 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth $227,000. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $3.21 on Wednesday, hitting $77.85. The stock had a trading volume of 658,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,703,239. The firm has a market cap of $90.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.79. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $98.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.49.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 50.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.95%.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.09, for a total transaction of $315,030.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,685,695.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total value of $165,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,756 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,953. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SBUX. Argus reduced their price target on Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.81.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

