First Quadrant L P CA Has $3.59 Million Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

First Quadrant L P CA lowered its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,279 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $3,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $495,007,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth approximately $327,047,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 65.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,571,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385,187 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 587.8% in the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 2,755,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,362,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,530,860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295,133 shares in the last quarter. 86.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.08. The company had a trading volume of 100,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,475,703. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.61. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.91 and a 12 month high of $82.67.
In other news, insider Collister Johnson sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.31, for a total transaction of $1,735,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jesse Yang bought 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.52 per share, with a total value of $27,408.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,964. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 324,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,504,440 in the last ninety days. 1.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Activision Blizzard from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Activision Blizzard from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Activision Blizzard from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.81.
Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.
