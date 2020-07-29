First Quadrant L P CA Has $3.59 Million Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

First Quadrant L P CA lowered its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,279 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $3,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $495,007,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth approximately $327,047,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 65.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,571,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385,187 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 587.8% in the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 2,755,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,362,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,530,860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295,133 shares in the last quarter. 86.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.08. The company had a trading volume of 100,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,475,703. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.61. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.91 and a 12 month high of $82.67.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 24.21%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Collister Johnson sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.31, for a total transaction of $1,735,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jesse Yang bought 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.52 per share, with a total value of $27,408.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,964. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 324,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,504,440 in the last ninety days. 1.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Activision Blizzard from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Activision Blizzard from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Activision Blizzard from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.81.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

