First Quadrant L P CA Has $4.76 Million Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

First Quadrant L P CA reduced its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,659 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 0.6% of First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 180.7% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MRK traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $79.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,618,334. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.14. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.25 and a 1-year high of $92.64. The firm has a market cap of $199.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.16. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.46% and a net margin of 21.10%. The business had revenue of $12.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.01%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $380,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,702. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 36,285 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,902,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,028,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MRK. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.15.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

