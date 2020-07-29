First Quadrant L P CA Has $7.57 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

First Quadrant L P CA decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,593 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 10,251 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises about 1.0% of First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $7,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in Mastercard by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lifted its stake in Mastercard by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 4,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,987 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 880 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MA traded up $3.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $309.72. The company had a trading volume of 141,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,583,832. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $311.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $301.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $291.69. Mastercard Inc has a twelve month low of $199.99 and a twelve month high of $347.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.75% and a return on equity of 149.02%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

In other news, CEO Ajay Banga sold 61,067 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.89, for a total transaction of $19,290,454.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,371 shares in the company, valued at $121,418,955.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 4,230 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.98, for a total transaction of $1,285,835.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,634,196.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,000,122 shares of company stock valued at $302,709,148 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $286.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $270.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $328.57.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

