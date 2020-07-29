First Quadrant L P CA Increases Stock Holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

First Quadrant L P CA boosted its position in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,723 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,037 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for approximately 0.9% of First Quadrant L P CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Amgen were worth $7,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Amgen by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,462,367 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,419,317,000 after purchasing an additional 205,870 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Amgen by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 18,480,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,746,469,000 after acquiring an additional 183,075 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,117,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,048,075,000 after acquiring an additional 88,020 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Amgen by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,263,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,472,598,000 after acquiring an additional 501,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Amgen by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,700,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,155,642,000 after acquiring an additional 933,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $8.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $246.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,265,274. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $242.63 and a 200-day moving average of $227.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. Amgen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.27 and a 12-month high of $264.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 90.75%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.97 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.18%.

AMGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Amgen from $236.00 to $223.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim started coverage on Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Amgen from $263.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $253.04.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.54, for a total transaction of $228,540.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,788,279.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $100,856.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,466.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,425 shares of company stock worth $818,457 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

