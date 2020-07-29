First Quadrant L P CA Invests $2.24 Million in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,235,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth about $1,747,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 5.2% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 58,851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 114.8% during the second quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 612.6% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 118,590 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,276,000 after acquiring an additional 101,949 shares in the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Vertical Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine lowered Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $442.67.

NYSE:LMT traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $387.61. 34,127 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,456,128. The company has a market capitalization of $109.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.95. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $266.11 and a 1-year high of $442.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $370.36 and a 200 day moving average of $382.63.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.19 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 182.05% and a net margin of 10.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

