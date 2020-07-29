First Quadrant L P CA Lowers Holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

First Quadrant L P CA trimmed its holdings in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 27.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,464 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA owned 0.06% of Chemed worth $4,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Chemed by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Chemed by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Chemed by 348.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. AXA boosted its holdings in Chemed by 41.0% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Chemed by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chemed alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CHE traded up $16.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $472.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $460.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $451.62. Chemed Co. has a fifty-two week low of $330.01 and a fifty-two week high of $513.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.70.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.03. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.99% and a net margin of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $515.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 16.31 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $489.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chemed currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $509.80.

In other Chemed news, VP Naomi C. Dallob sold 2,200 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.00, for a total transaction of $946,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,210. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 1,520 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.18, for a total value of $684,273.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,341.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,020 shares of company stock worth $7,212,353. 3.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

See Also: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.