First Quadrant L P CA Lowers Stock Holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

First Quadrant L P CA reduced its stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,151 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 8,770 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 637 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Laffer Investments acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TJX. Citigroup lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.42.

In other TJX Companies news, Director Rosemary T. Berkery bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.30 per share, with a total value of $165,900.00. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TJX traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.42. The company had a trading volume of 123,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,667,556. TJX Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $32.72 and a twelve month high of $64.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.02 billion, a PE ratio of 38.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.25 and its 200-day moving average is $53.44.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 4.57%. The company’s revenue was down 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TJX Companies Inc will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

