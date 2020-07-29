First Quadrant L P CA Raises Stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

First Quadrant L P CA increased its holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 42.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,542 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truewealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% during the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 29,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 9,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 16,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. 68.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BAC traded up $0.69 on Wednesday, reaching $25.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,684,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,349,556. The stock has a market cap of $217.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America Corp has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.30 and its 200 day moving average is $26.27.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.09. Bank of America had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 19.09%. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 16,424,366 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.22 per share, with a total value of $397,798,144.52. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Bank of America from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Cfra dropped their target price on Bank of America from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.47.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

