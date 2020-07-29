First Quadrant L P CA Raises Stock Holdings in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

First Quadrant L P CA raised its position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 210.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 213,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,809 shares during the quarter. Equity Commonwealth makes up approximately 0.9% of First Quadrant L P CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $6,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 282,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,975,000 after purchasing an additional 70,131 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 332.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 106,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 82,061 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Equity Commonwealth during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,008,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Equity Commonwealth during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,029,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 101.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 206,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,533,000 after buying an additional 103,993 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EQC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Equity Commonwealth from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Equity Commonwealth currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Equity Commonwealth stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.80. 18,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,538. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 46.88 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.43. Equity Commonwealth has a 12 month low of $27.62 and a 12 month high of $35.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 129.65 and a current ratio of 129.65.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $3.25. The company had revenue of $18.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.45 million. Equity Commonwealth had a net margin of 673.78% and a return on equity of 21.30%. Equity Commonwealth’s quarterly revenue was down 54.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, EQC's portfolio comprised 10 properties and 5.1 million square feet.

