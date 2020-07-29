First Quadrant L P CA Sells 700 Shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

First Quadrant L P CA decreased its holdings in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Clorox were worth $3,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Clorox by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 743,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,177,000 after acquiring an additional 55,499 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Clorox by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of Clorox by 242.8% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 4,036 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at $1,149,000. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $164.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Cfra upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $177.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.31.

Shares of NYSE CLX traded up $3.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $231.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,937. The company has a market cap of $29.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.27. Clorox Co has a fifty-two week low of $144.12 and a fifty-two week high of $232.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $219.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.97.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. Clorox had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 147.52%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Clorox’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Clorox Co will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 28th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Clorox’s payout ratio is 67.09%.

In other Clorox news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 7,955 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.72, for a total value of $1,620,592.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,466 shares in the company, valued at $3,558,173.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 5,158 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.74, for a total value of $1,050,890.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,963 shares in the company, valued at $1,622,381.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,011 shares of company stock valued at $14,788,606. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

