First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Purchased by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,219 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF comprises 3.0% of Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $9,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 419.2% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 191.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 292.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ LMBS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,678. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $49.52 and a 12 month high of $52.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.78.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 21st.

