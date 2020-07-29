Fundamentun LLC Acquires 886 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Fundamentun LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the quarter. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAM Holding AG increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 143,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,503,000 after purchasing an additional 66,786 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 212,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,592,000 after purchasing an additional 5,493 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 64,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 31,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

CL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.29.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Michael B. Polk sold 3,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $212,069.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,403,945.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE CL traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.29. 126,742 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,103,749. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.53 and its 200-day moving average is $71.38. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $58.49 and a 1 year high of $77.41. The company has a market capitalization of $65.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 942.99%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

