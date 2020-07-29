Fundamentun LLC Acquires New Shares in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Fundamentun LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton by 6.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,923,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,557,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093,926 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Eaton by 0.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,680,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,218,252,000 after purchasing an additional 56,850 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Eaton by 23.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,427,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,198,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896,266 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Eaton by 19.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,562,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $509,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 4.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,096,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $472,909,000 after acquiring an additional 246,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $405,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,096,351.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.71, for a total value of $211,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,283,445.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,961 shares of company stock valued at $2,661,001 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Eaton from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Eaton from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Eaton from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Eaton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.24.

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded up $3.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.34. 30,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,527,333. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $38.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14. Eaton Co. PLC has a one year low of $56.42 and a one year high of $105.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.38.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. Eaton had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. PLC will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.50%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

