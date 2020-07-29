Fundamentun LLC Grows Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Fundamentun LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,720 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 3,487 shares during the quarter. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,291,281 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,541,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614,642 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 15.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,926,014 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,112,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219,969 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,403,058 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $749,637,000 after purchasing an additional 245,223 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 10.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,612,867 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $631,951,000 after purchasing an additional 916,469 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 5.9% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,031,200 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $527,971,000 after purchasing an additional 449,002 shares during the period. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.81.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $318,432.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,728 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,099.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total transaction of $165,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 14,756 shares of company stock worth $1,128,953 over the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $2.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.62. The stock had a trading volume of 572,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,703,239. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.49. The company has a market capitalization of $90.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.79. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $98.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 50.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

