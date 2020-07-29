Fundamentun LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Fundamentun LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 359,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,120,000 after buying an additional 141,281 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Private Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Hemenway Trust Co LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 17,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 4,817 shares during the period. 74.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BMY shares. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Sunday. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.93.

In related news, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal purchased 9,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.50 per share, for a total transaction of $499,983.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,940.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total transaction of $1,567,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,382.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $58.73. 264,008 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,700,494. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $133.75 billion, a PE ratio of 72.84, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.25. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12 month low of $44.00 and a 12 month high of $68.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The firm had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 38.38%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.