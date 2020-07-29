Fundamentun LLC Has $1.20 Million Stock Position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Fundamentun LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 10,443.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 644,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,005,000 after purchasing an additional 638,081 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 24.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,590,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $623,263,000 after purchasing an additional 512,077 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 19.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,724,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $655,606,000 after purchasing an additional 448,004 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 140.1% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 751,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $180,763,000 after purchasing an additional 438,369 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 23.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,295,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $552,291,000 after purchasing an additional 434,000 shares during the period. 77.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 7,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total value of $1,744,764.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,556 shares in the company, valued at $10,048,748.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $50,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,538 shares in the company, valued at $2,433,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,050 shares of company stock worth $26,082,208. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Vertical Research raised NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.00.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $1.91 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $281.95. The stock had a trading volume of 44,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,957,800. The company has a market capitalization of $138.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $255.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.15. NextEra Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $174.80 and a 52 week high of $285.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 18.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

