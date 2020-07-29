Fundamentun LLC Has $769,000 Holdings in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Fundamentun LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 89.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,144 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 44,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 88,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 14,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 67.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Cfra cut their target price on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.41.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.95. The company had a trading volume of 446,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,661,378. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $207.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.44. Coca-Cola Co has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $60.13.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 41.44%. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.73%.

In other Coca-Cola news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $19,368,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,199,461.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 98,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $4,796,892.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,227,879. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

