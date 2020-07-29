Fundamentun LLC Increases Position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Fundamentun LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 32.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,429 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,747,551 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,131,038,000 after buying an additional 287,438 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,268,873 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,032,939,000 after buying an additional 751,290 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,167,014 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $687,798,000 after buying an additional 571,593 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,278,895 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $560,068,000 after buying an additional 127,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,646,576 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $519,692,000 after buying an additional 62,298 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

QCOM stock traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.76. 162,112 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,667,981. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.57. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $96.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 91.55%.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $130,807.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven M. Mollenkopf sold 219,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total transaction of $20,523,809.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 231,815 shares of company stock worth $21,622,429. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Charter Equity restated a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of QUALCOMM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.45.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

