Fundamentun LLC Increases Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Fundamentun LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,200 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 984 shares during the quarter. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 68.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $1.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $326.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,108,460. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $262.71 and a 12-month high of $331.49. The company has a market capitalization of $143.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $311.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $306.42.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The business had revenue of $36.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.19%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $332.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $297.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.70.

In other Costco Wholesale news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.31, for a total transaction of $1,546,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,632 shares in the company, valued at $4,835,133.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total value of $1,848,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,680 shares in the company, valued at $7,294,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,380 shares of company stock worth $9,514,249. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.