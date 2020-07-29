Fundamentun LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Fundamentun LLC raised its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,764 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for 1.1% of Fundamentun LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,445,773 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,598,502,000 after buying an additional 2,219,627 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 1.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,486,574 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,382,527,000 after purchasing an additional 98,908 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 6.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,324,999 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,326,855,000 after purchasing an additional 452,565 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 3.6% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,134,597 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,634,034,000 after purchasing an additional 180,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 24.3% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,131,883 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,633,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.68, for a total value of $4,326,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.94, for a total value of $1,739,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 68,316 shares of company stock valued at $28,631,610. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe stock traded up $6.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $438.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,557,977. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $432.05 and its 200 day moving average is $369.14. Adobe Inc has a 1-year low of $255.13 and a 1-year high of $470.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 30.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 target price (up from $315.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 target price (up from $290.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Adobe from $344.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.43.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

