Fundamentun LLC Purchases 1,686 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Fundamentun LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,746 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 999.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,516,842 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $508,719,000 after acquiring an additional 15,014,026 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at $787,934,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,605,628 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $788,651,000 after acquiring an additional 7,497,157 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,102,053 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,651,945,000 after acquiring an additional 6,842,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,080,153 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,634,869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David Thomas Seaton acquired 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.03 per share, with a total value of $98,472.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $102,575. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.24. The company had a trading volume of 208,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,788,789. The firm has a market cap of $41.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.16. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $20.84 and a 1 year high of $67.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.65.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 10.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.80%.

COP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $37.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Cfra cut shares of ConocoPhillips to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.25.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

