Fundamentun LLC Purchases 2,887 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Fundamentun LLC lifted its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,455 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,887 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 62.5% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,165,298 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $106,858,000 after buying an additional 447,975 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 23.8% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,771 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 5,535 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lifted its position in Medtronic by 2.6% during the second quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 24,269 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the second quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, DAGCO Inc. lifted its position in Medtronic by 7.2% during the second quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 11,134 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 2,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total value of $195,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MDT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Cfra upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.55.

MDT traded up $2.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.73. 268,297 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,303,819. The company has a market cap of $132.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.15. Medtronic PLC has a 1 year low of $72.13 and a 1 year high of $122.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The business’s revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

