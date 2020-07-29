Fundamentun LLC Raises Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Fundamentun LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 55.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,324 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises about 1.1% of Fundamentun LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,109,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,104,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724,092 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in PepsiCo by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,071,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,935,175,000 after buying an additional 291,943 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 0.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,644,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,489,000 after buying an additional 185,460 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in PepsiCo by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,594,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,277,000 after buying an additional 195,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 13.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,136,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,534,000 after buying an additional 1,298,838 shares in the last quarter. 70.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEP traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $137.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,310,680. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.42 and a fifty-two week high of $147.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.71.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

Several analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on PepsiCo from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 3,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total transaction of $444,622.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,203,146.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 13,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total value of $1,767,879.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,026,743.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,655 shares of company stock worth $3,591,883. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

