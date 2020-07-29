Fundamentun LLC Raises Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Fundamentun LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the quarter. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PSX. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $307,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Phillips 66 by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 79,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,853,000 after acquiring an additional 13,121 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Phillips 66 by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 26,161 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Phillips 66 news, Director John E. Lowe acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.16 per share, with a total value of $70,160.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary Kramer Adams purchased 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.40 per share, with a total value of $95,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,273.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 3,750 shares of company stock valued at $268,305 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PSX traded up $1.45 on Wednesday, reaching $65.03. The company had a trading volume of 50,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,881,707. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $40.04 and a 12 month high of $119.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.41 billion, a PE ratio of 94.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.39. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PSX shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.47.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

