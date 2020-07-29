Fundamentun LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Fundamentun LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 19.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,977 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VTI. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,260.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,483,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,735,000 after buying an additional 6,933,528 shares in the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 10,043,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,746,000 after purchasing an additional 4,969,800 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 697.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,963,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,844,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341,408 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $306,717,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,767,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709,779 shares during the period.

Shares of VTI stock traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $164.65. 88,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,716,253. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $109.49 and a 12-month high of $172.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $159.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.29.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

