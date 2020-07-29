General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Acquired by Somerville Kurt F

Somerville Kurt F lifted its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at $399,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Hayden Royal LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 4,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter worth about $329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $64.26. 60,739 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,952,607. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.59 and a 1-year high of $65.48. The firm has a market cap of $39.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. General Mills had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 27.66%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GIS shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on General Mills from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on General Mills from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded General Mills from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.18.

In other General Mills news, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 13,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.72, for a total value of $899,413.84. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 98,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,378,932.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 2,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $173,488.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,779,131.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,711 shares of company stock worth $3,920,384. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Further Reading: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.