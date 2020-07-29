Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Shares Gap Down to $4.30

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.25, but opened at $4.30. Helix Energy Solutions Group shares last traded at $4.38, with a volume of 47,053 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $3.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.13.

The firm has a market cap of $644.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.79 and a 200-day moving average of $4.41.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $199.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.67 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 1.52% and a net margin of 4.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HLX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 4th quarter valued at $15,717,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,738,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,418 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,601,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,684,000 after purchasing an additional 906,641 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,254,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,336,000 after purchasing an additional 843,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 330.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 845,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 649,474 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

