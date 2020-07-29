Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Sold by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 250,097 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,920 shares during the quarter. Hologic accounts for about 1.1% of North Star Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. North Star Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Hologic worth $14,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Hologic by 67.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 792 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Hologic by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 910 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hologic during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Hologic in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Hologic by 66.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. 92.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HOLX. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Hologic from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Hologic in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on Hologic from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Hologic from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hologic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.61.

NASDAQ:HOLX traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $63.51. 50,699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,976,850. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.47. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.49 and a 12 month high of $63.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.87.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The company had revenue of $756.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.10 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 18.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sally Crawford sold 31,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total value of $1,661,080.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 126,847 shares in the company, valued at $6,594,775.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 190,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.97, for a total value of $9,735,066.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 243,932 shares of company stock worth $12,507,250. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

