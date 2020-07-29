Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Acquired by Fundamentun LLC

Fundamentun LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 76.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

HON stock traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $153.93. 85,005 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,967,242. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.20. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $101.08 and a one year high of $184.06. The company has a market cap of $107.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 16.94%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Sunday. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $163.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.06.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.