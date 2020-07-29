Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) Shares Gap Up to $0.61

Inuvo Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.58, but opened at $0.61. Inuvo shares last traded at $0.60, with a volume of 110,600 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inuvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Inuvo in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Inuvo alerts:

Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $14.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.22 million.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Inuvo stock. Vista Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inuvo Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 315,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000. Vista Capital Partners Inc. owned 0.64% of Inuvo at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV)

Inuvo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a technology company, provides data-driven platforms that automatically identify and message online audiences across video, mobile, connected TV, display, and social and native devices, channels, and formats in the United States. The company's digital marketplace allows advertisers and publishers the opportunity to buy and sell advertising space in real time.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Inuvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inuvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.