Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Holdings Lifted by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 250,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,782 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 2.2% of Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $61,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. FMR LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after buying an additional 6,637 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 87,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,648,000 after buying an additional 10,289 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Institutional investors own 42.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $2.37 on Wednesday, reaching $259.18. 1,494,047 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,485,356. The company’s 50-day moving average is $251.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.64. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $164.93 and a 1-year high of $269.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.424 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

