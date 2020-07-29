Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Stock Position Decreased by R. W. Roge & Company Inc.

R. W. Roge & Company Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up about 0.8% of R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,433,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 139.2% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 7,393 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 19.0% during the second quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,597,000 after buying an additional 5,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 489,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,163,000 after buying an additional 15,843 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.21. 34,119 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,569,740. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.42. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.56 and a fifty-two week high of $118.98.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

