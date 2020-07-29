Ironwood Financial llc Acquires 1,341 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Ironwood Financial llc grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Ironwood Financial llc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EFA. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 100.1% in the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 101,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,449,000 after acquiring an additional 80,264,256 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 103.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 779,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,696,000 after acquiring an additional 21,980,180 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17,400.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,250,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,665,000 after acquiring an additional 5,220,000 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 124.1% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,581,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $339,762,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,860,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $420,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647,010 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $64.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 527,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,424,230. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $45.72 and a 12 month high of $70.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.17 and a 200 day moving average of $60.76.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.