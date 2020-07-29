Ironwood Financial llc Boosts Holdings in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Ironwood Financial llc raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 7,771.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,201 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,046 shares during the quarter. iShares US Financials ETF makes up 0.7% of Ironwood Financial llc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Ironwood Financial llc owned approximately 0.10% of iShares US Financials ETF worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Financials ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in iShares US Financials ETF by 97.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in iShares US Financials ETF in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYF traded up $1.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.52. 367 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,104. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.69. iShares US Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $81.24 and a 12-month high of $143.69.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

