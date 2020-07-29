iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Purchased by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 41.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,293 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter valued at $38,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

Shares of USMV traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.42. 1,387,280 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.44.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.