iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Stock Position Lowered by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 39.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 372,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246,127 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up 0.8% of Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $22,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $330,666,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 18.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,570,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000,000 after buying an additional 4,043,705 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 22.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,608,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,049,000 after buying an additional 2,890,388 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $149,692,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 15.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,837,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,422,000 after buying an additional 2,374,301 shares during the period.

Shares of USMV stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,189,933 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.44. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45.

