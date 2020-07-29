iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Bought by Ironwood Financial llc

Ironwood Financial llc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 235.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HNP Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 106.0% in the 2nd quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 160,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,134,000 after acquiring an additional 82,798 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 509,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,845,000 after acquiring an additional 73,721 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 7,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the period.

Shares of FLOT stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.63. The stock had a trading volume of 306,324 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.11.

