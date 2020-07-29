iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Shares Acquired by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,407 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Baystate Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $4,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 17.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 49,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,849,000 after acquiring an additional 7,399 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DSI traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.09. The company had a trading volume of 22,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,356. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a twelve month low of $82.98 and a twelve month high of $128.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.07.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

