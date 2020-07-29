iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,763 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $18,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 167,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,116,000 after purchasing an additional 32,216 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 23,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,525,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $557,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

IWF stock traded up $2.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $202.73. 26,314 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,150,303. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.60. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $128.23 and a 1-year high of $207.24.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Recommended Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.