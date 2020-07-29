iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Position Lessened by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. decreased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $11,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 644.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded up $2.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $148.40. The company had a trading volume of 878,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,867,688. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $95.69 and a 12 month high of $170.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.26.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

