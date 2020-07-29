iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 594,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186,352 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up 3.7% of Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Baystate Wealth Management LLC owned 0.16% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $31,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,219,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220,469 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,227,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,521,000 after acquiring an additional 617,898 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 14.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,737,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198,115 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,977,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,615,000 after acquiring an additional 354,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,626,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,053,000 after acquiring an additional 545,225 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.90. 86,512 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,799,049. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.30 and a 200 day moving average of $52.77. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $36.03 and a 1-year high of $62.15.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

